Global Embedded Computer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Embedded Computer Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global embedded computer market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Global Embedded Computer Market: Overview

Embedded computer is an integral part of larger system to perform specific task and used in communication, entertainment, science, and technology. Embedded computers are used in modern TV sets, motor vehicles, telephones, digital cameras, washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers.

Global Embedded Computer Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for IoT devices among individuals is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing use of embedded computer across telecom industry for various applications such as telephone switches, mobile phones, routers, and network bridges, and improve networking area to increase the speed of Internet. These are some factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for wireless communication infrastructure, rising adoption of consumer electronics along with growing demand for artificial intelligence are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing digitization across various industries such as automation, healthcare, defense, automobile, and other sectors is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high lead time is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, inability to configure or upgrade an embedded system is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing popularity of smart meters is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Smart meter is an electronic device used to record and analyze the use of electricity, gas, or water.

Technological advancements and innovative product launches are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing manufacturers and service providers focus and investment for research and development activities in order to develop innovative products and technologies are expected to propel growth of the global embedded computer market over the forecast period.

Global Embedded Computer Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the ARM segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing its demand by various industrial applications.

Among the end user segments, the industrial automation segment is expected to register significant growth in the target market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for industrial automation.

Global Embedded Computer Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global embedded computer market over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and improved industrial infrastructure across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to innovative product launches by various market players and increasing demand for technological advanced products and services across various countries in this region.

Global Embedded Computer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

PowerPC

ARM

X86

Others

Segmentation by end user:

Industrial automation

Communications

Defense & Aerospace

Medical

Others (Scientific, Transport, and Retail)

