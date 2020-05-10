Global Electronic Warfare Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Warfare market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electronic Warfare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electronic Warfare market.

The electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. The electronic support segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing adoption of modern warfare techniques in emerging nations in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Based on product, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic warfare equipment and electronic warfare operational support. The electronic warfare equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the increasing procurement of electronic warfare equipment in military ships and aircraft due to benefits such as advance electronic protection and electronic support applications.

The global Electronic Warfare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Warfare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Warfare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Saab

Thales

Textron

Bae Systems

Raytheon

L3 Technologies

Rockwell Collins

Teledyne Technologies

Harris

Leonardo

General Dynamics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Warfare Equipment

Electronic Warfare Operational Support

Segment by Application

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Space

