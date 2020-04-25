Global Electronic Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electronic Sensor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electronic Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Electronic Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electronic Sensor market.”

Image sensors held the largest share of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry owing to their huge demand in smartphones and digital cameras. However, the market for fingerprint sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 because of their growing adoption in a large number of electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. These sensors are used to add another layer of security authentication for safe access of these devices. The rising mobile application ecosystem enables adoption of smartphones for ecommerce and financial transaction further makes fingerprint sensor as an essential requirement. Fingerprint sensors are also likely to be commercialized in computer peripherals such as mouse and keypad in the near future.

The growing demand for smartphones, smartwatch, emergence of fitness and activity trackers, and growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) based and virtual reality (VR) based headsets are the key factors driving the growth of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry.

The global Electronic Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Murata Manufacturing

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Synaptics Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Omron Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Motion Sensor

Image Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Communication & IT

Home Appliances

Wearable Devices

