Global Electronic Locks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electronic Locks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Electronic locks can be deactivated or opened by authentication such as passwords and passphrases, numerical codes, security tokens, RFID, and biometrics, among others.
The key driver of electronic locks market growth is its high demand in the construction industry.
Increasing adoption of electronic locks in mature markets such as Western Europe and the U.S. spurs the growth of electronic locks market.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing electronic locks market mainly driven by expanding sales in China.
The global Electronic Locks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electronic Locks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Locks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell International
Spectrum Brands
Assa Abloy
Cisco Systems
United Technologies
Salto Systems
Panasonic
Vanderbilt Industries
Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft
iLOQ
Kaba
CDV
DynaLock
LockState
Allegion
SimonsVoss
Videx Security
Seoul Commtech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Electromagnetic Locks
Electronic Strikes
Electronic Deadbolts and Latches
By Interconnectivity
Wired
Wireless
By Authentication Method
Numerical Codes and Passwords
Security Tokens
Biometrics
Segment by Application
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Automotive Sector
