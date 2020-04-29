Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market market.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Overview

Electromagnetic therapy devices are the one that uses electromagnetic pulses majorly for bone growth and pain relief. In this treatment, the device emits pulsating, different intensity and frequency electromagnetic field through a solenoid placed around the patient.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Dynamics

Rapid advancements in medical devices across the globe, changing approach towards therapeutic techniques, and demand for electromagnetic therapy devices for bone growth application are major factors expected to driver growth of the global electromagnetic therapy devices market. In addition, continuous R&D in electronic devices resulting in miniaturization of devices which is further expected to contribute in development of more compact, efficient, and cost-effective medical devices is another factors expected to support growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Moreover, growing geriatric population with problems associated to joint pain, muscle pain, limited sleep, etc., coupled with increasing adoption of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy that aid in treatment of muscle and joint pain is another factor expected to support market growth. In addition, rising number of road accidents across the globe and doctors recommendation for pulsed electromagnetic field therapy post-surgery in order to improved circulation, reduce swelling, and enhance cellular repair and recovery is among other factors expected to further support market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global electromagnetic therapy devices market.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activities and approach towards development of hole body PEMF device for home use are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In 2017, BioBalance developed a high-tech wellness product the BioBalance PEMF machine for home users. The whole-body PEMF mat emits a very uniform pulsed electromagnetic field due to the optimal layout of 21 copper coils.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Region

The market in a North America is expected to dominate in the global electromagnetic therapy market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare sector and the presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing strategic merger and acquisition activities between regional and international players is expected to further support market growth to a certain extent in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to rising number of geriatric population, increasing number of road accidents, coupled with adoption of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, and the presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region. In addition, easy availability of raw material, low-cost labor, and developing regulatory standards of healthcare sector is resulting in major player shifting their manufacturing units in countries such as China and India in this region.

The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product

High Frequency

Low Frequency

Segmentation by application

Bone Growth

Pain Relief

Others

