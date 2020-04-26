Global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices market.

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is treatment considered most safe and effective for certain psychiatric disorders. ECT is the most common treatment performed for severe or major type of depression. Though mechanism of action for this treatment is not fully known. It is said to be effecting central nervous system components such as hormones, neurotransmitters, neurotropic factors and neuropeptides. The process of generalize seizure is required for both the beneficial and adverse effect of ECT. Many studies have shown reduction of glucose metabolism in anterior and posterior part of brain in study of before and after procedure of ECT. Though this treatment is said to be effective for many psychiatric disorder there are significant controversies related to this procedure. Some study have concluded ECT procedure just marginally more effective that other placebo procedures. This procedure is viewed harmful by general population and mental health professionals. Despite of all the controversies ECT is used by US and is endorsed by the American Psychiatric Association. Professional associations of Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark and India have professional guidelines to use ECT.

The increasing cases of mental illness due to brain injuries, Bacterial infections causing mental disorders and increasing long term use of substance abuse linked to depression and anxiety is expected to increase the usage of ECT device. Changing life style and increasing exposure to harmful toxins is expected to attribute to the increasing usage of the device.Â

Growing incidence of mental disorders and demand for treatment options for severe mental illness are the factors driving the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market. Advancements in technology and development for study of brain is believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market over the forecast period.

The global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mecta

Ectron

I.E. Somatic

St.Jude Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unilateral

Bilateral

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mental Hospitals

Others

