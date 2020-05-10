Global Electric Traction Motor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Traction Motor market.

Electric traction motor by power rating, has been segmented into <200 kW, 200 kW to 400 kW, and >400 kW. The <200 kW segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Electric traction motors with a power rating <200 kW are widely used in electric vehicles and light rail vehicles such as trams, mono rail, and others. Need for decarbonizing transport sector and increasing investments in the light rail vehicles are expected to drive the market for electric traction motors with rate power <200 kW during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in order to reduce the emissions and to the increase efficiency of the vehicles by decreasing the dependence on internal combustion engines.

The global Electric Traction Motor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Traction Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Traction Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benchmarking

Crrc

Alstom

Traktionssysteme Austria

Siemens

ABB

Bosch

CG Power

General Electric (GE)

NIDEC

Skoda Electric

Toshiba

Weg Sa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC

DC

Segment by Application

Railway

Electric vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

