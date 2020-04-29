Global Electric Submersible Cables Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Submersible Cables Market market.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global electric submersible cables market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global electric submersible cables market report has been segmented on the basis of cable type, insulation, end-user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global electric submersible cables market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Electric submersible is widely known as electric submersible pump cable. Electric submersible cable is specially designed to sustain in harsh conditions based on its applications. Electric submersible cable is produced in various configurations for different environmental conditions. In addition, it is designed for applications in wet ground or under water. A submersible pump cable prevents pump cavitation between pump and the fluid surface.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for electric submersible cables in mining, offshore drilling rigs, irrigation systems, drilling works, and in sewage treatment plants is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global electric submersible cables market during the forecast period.

Increasing deployment of electric submersible pump in oil & gas industries, owing to its various properties such as, it prevents pump cavitation, lead sheath prevents damages from higher concentrated hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen chloride, heat resistant capacity, high reliability, and high flexibility is another factor expected to boost growth of the global electric submersible cables market in the near future.

In addition, increasing preference for tightly contained industrial electric cables unit designs in various industries is another factor supporting growth of the global electric submersible cables market as the cables are equipped with watertight gaskets and seals that help to maintain safety from leakage or electricity short out post submerged.

Furthermore, increasing product enhancement and development of various raw materials for cable manufacturing is expected to fuel growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with maintenance of electric submersible cables is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of cable type, flat power cable segment is expected to dominate the target market, owing to various features of flat electric submersible cable such as less space occupancy, reduced weight, and high flexibility. On the basis of insulation, polypropylene segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to high utilization and awareness about light weight property of polypropylene. On the basis of end-user, oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the global electric submersible cables market, owing to high adoption of electric submersible cables for diverse applications.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing infrastructural development and technological enhancements to achieve high power efficiency among emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing utilization of electric submersible cables for various applications such as, in mining submersible pumps, control circuits, motors and associated machinery, temporary and portable power, and construction equipment in countries in the region.

Market in North America is expected to register lucrative growth in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for highly flexible and crush resistant electric submersible cables among various industry sectors in countries in the region.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Cable Type:

Flat Power Cable

Round Power Cable

Segmentation by Insulation:

Polypropylene

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Segmentation by End-User:

Mining Industries

Oil & Gas Industries

Agriculture Industries

Construction Sector

Others (Manufacturing, Transportation, and Real Estate Sectors)

