Global Electric Motor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Electric Motor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global electric motor market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global electric motor market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, output power, voltage range, application and region.

Introduction:

Electric motor is a machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and uses interaction among the motor’s magnetic field and winding currents to generate rotational force. The working of electric motor is based on electromagnetic induction phenomenon. The source of power for electric motor can be both direct current (DC) or alternate current (AC).

Dynamics:

The global electric motor market is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for electric motors in industrial and agricultural sector. Agricultural sector uses electric motor in production and storage of grain and grass, preparation and allocation of animal feed, establishment of a controlled environment in stock-rearing houses, in greenhouses for horticultural crops and many more. In addition, increasing investment by government on infrastructural activities such as power, steel, construction etc., is generating demand for electric motor, which is expected to augment growth of the global electric motor market. Increasing demand for electric motors is highly attributable to highly efficient nature of electric motors, which is driving growth of the global market. Rising government support for electric vehicle on account of curbing emission of carbon and other harmful gasses is also expected to drive demand for electric motors and augment growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing technological advancement has led to innovation of high tech equipment (for instance, robots) which uses electric motor, leading to growth of the global market. Increasing usage of electric motor in Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) segment, coupled with urbanization and high standards of living is also expected to drive growth of the global market over the estimated time period.

High initial cost of electric motors, less portability of electric motors etc., are some of the factors which may affect growth of the global electric motor market over the forecast period, to a certain extent.

Use of insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) in electric motor enables the user to control the motors speed by regulating the volt/hertz ratio. This produces double the original mechanical electricity. Such innovations in electric motor industries is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the players in the global market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is dominating in global market over the forecast period, owing to the rising power & energy sector, coupled with rising demand for mechanical power for the various growing sectors in developing economies. In addition, increasing growth of various industries which demands for electric motor, such as oil and gas industries, chemical industries, is also expected to rise growth of the regional market.

Global Electric Motor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Alternate Current (AC) Motor

Synchronous AC Motor

Induction AC Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Segmentation by Output Power:

Integral Horsepower (IHP)

Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

Segmentation by Voltage Range:

9V & below

10V-20V

21V-60V

60V and above

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Other Commercial Applications

