Global Electric Generating Set Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Electricity has emerged as an essential part of human life. Electricity supports various phenomenons such as lightning, electromagnetic induction and electrical current. Electricity generation is the process of generating electricity for the use in commercial and residential buildings. Generally, electricity is generated at electric power station through the use of electromechanical generators. There are various other methods which are used to create electricity. Methods such as static electricity (uses physical separation and transport of charge), electromagnetic induction (transformation of kinetic energy into electricity through the use of generator), electrochemistry (transformation of chemical energy into electric energy), photovoltaic effect (transformation of light into electricity), thermoelectric effect (conversion of temperature difference into electricity), piezoelectric effect (generation of electricity from electrically anisotropic molecules) and nuclear transformation (acceleration of charged particles creates electricity). Electric generator is a device which is used to generate electricity by converting mechanical energy (combination of potential energy and kinetic energy) to electrical energy for use in an electric circuit.Â

Europe has the largest market for electric generating set, followed by North America and Asia pacific. The U.K and the U.S. are the largest consumers of electric generating set to generate electricity owing to increasing demand from end-user industry. Europe is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period; North America is expected to shoe average growth. However, Asia pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the coming years owing to emerging market of India and China. India is expected to shoe highest growth owing to industrial development and shortage of electricity.Â

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Electric Generating Sets

Wind Powered Electric Generating Set

Spark Ignition Engines Electric Generating Set

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential Construction

Water And Wastewater Treatment

Telecommunication

Railways

Others

