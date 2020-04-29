Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Cars Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Cars Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Cars Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Electric Cars Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Electric Cars Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global electric cars market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, class, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Electric Cars Market: Overview

An electric car is a vehicle propelled by the help of electric motors, that also uses energy stored in the rechargeable batteries implanted in the vehicle. In addition, an electric car can be charged at any charging stations, that can be installed in both public areas or houses. In the 1880s, the first electric car was produced practically. After the 1880s, a revival in electric vehicle manufacturing was occurred in 2008, attributable to various advancements in batteries, along with increasing illnesses and deaths from air pollution. The desire to reduce harmful emissions of GHG (greenhouse gases) leads to the production of electric cars. According to a study, electric vehicles have a life span of 1 million miles (16,09,344 km), as compared to fuel based cars that have a lifespan of approximately 2 lakh miles (3,21,000 km) only.

Global Electric Cars Market: Dynamics

Factors including one-time government subsidies at purchase, post-purchase government subsidies, non-monetary government regulations, and better-charging infrastructure are some political factors that are supporting the revenue growth of the global electric cars market. In addition, several governments have various incentives for electric vehicles regarding tax credits, subsidies, and other incentives in order to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. However, the purchase of an electric car often depends on purchase price, battery size, and electric range.

Furthermore, fuel price, purchasing price, and a number of potential buyers are some economic factors that support the global electric cars market growth in the near future. Rising fuel prices lead to the growing interest of consumer towards non-fuel cars such as electric cars, which, in turns, driving demand for electric cars over the forecast period. Moreover, the collaboration of market giants such as Tesla Motors and Google to generate new technologies and products coupled with rising fuel-efficiency regulations give rise to increasing production of electric cars.

In March 2019, Tesla launched its fully electric car Model Y can carry more than 5 passengers along with their goods. In addition, it has two independent electric motors that are ultra-responsive and digitally control torque to the wheel. This feature of the car provides better handling, with good traction and stability control.

However, the initial high costs, lack of charging stations and its standardization are some factors that can hamper the global market growth up to some extents.

Global Electric Cars Market: Segment Analysis

The plug-in hybrid electric car segment, among vehicle type segments, is forecast to capture highest revenue share of the global market. According to a study, the ratio of annual sales of other electric cars and plug-in hybrid electric car grew to 60:40 in 2015, from 56:44 in 2012, and then reached to 69:31 in 2018.

Global Electric Cars Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific electric cars market is expected to register the fastest growth, followed by North America. This is owing to the strong presence of various major manufacturers of electric cars in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, these regions have comparatively high adoption rate for new technology. In addition, factors such as increasing demand for carbon emission reduction and advanced and fast charging stations are projected to propel the regional market growth.

Global Electric Cars Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Cars (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Cars (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Cars (FCEVs)

Segmentation by Class:

Mid-price

Luxury

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Electric Cars Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580