Global Electric Axle Drive Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An axle in the automotive industry is a central shaft for a wheel or gear. It may rotate along with the wheels or with the rotation of wheels around the axle. The electric axle drive system is a platform used by the automakers to make electrification accessible. The electric axel drive is flexible for various platforms and collaborates each component to be a system. The axle is the part of driveline of a vehicle. The electric axle drive is expected to gain traction especially due to rise in demand from the automotive industries. The electric axle drive is gaining traction considering its ease of operation and popularity in the vehicles. It is used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The demand for the global electric axle drive market is majorly driven by the automotive industries. The axle is used in various vehicles as a part of electrification. The demand for the automotive electric axle drive market is fueled by the global vehicle production and technological advancement. The manufacturers focus on the longer product life cycle, light weight vehicles, cost advantages and comfort level for the customers. The latest trend forcing the manufacturers to opt for the latest technology drives the global electric axle drive market in the forecast period. Moreover, due to the advent of electric axle drive, the manufacturers offer minimum power losses which otherwise could be caused by the mechanical actions.

This report focuses on Electric Axle Drive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Axle Drive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dana

ZF Friedrichshafen

GKN

American Axle & Manufacturing

Bosch

UQM Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Live

Dead

Tandem

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

