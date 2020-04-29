Global Egg Replacement Ingredient Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Egg Replacement Ingredient Market market.

Egg Replacement Ingredient: Product Introduction

Egg replacement ingredients are mainly used for replacing the content of egg in food products, without altering the appearance and taste of the end products. Egg ingredients offer over twenty functional features to the foods they are added in such as aeration, coagulation, binding, foaming, whipping, and emulsification. Egg replacers can be generally categorized into three main categories plant-based replacers obtained from wheat, soy, pea; whey protein-derived; and gum or carbohydrate-based. Egg replacement ingredients are broadly used in edible products, such as muffins, custard, cakes, chocolates, mayonnaise, cookies, ice-cream, etc. Eggs play an important role as a binder or a leavening agent. Egg substitutes are commonly used in dairy section of grocery stores and are mainly designed and made for cholesterol-conscious individuals, rather than for individuals who are egg-allergic.

Dynamics: Egg Replacement Ingredient Market

Shortage in availability of eggs, due to outbreaks of various animal diseases mainly bird flu and influenza and growing inclination towards plant-based ingredients are major factors driving market growth. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on catering to the growing consumer demand for vegetarian or vegan food products with various flavors and growing adoption of low-cholesterol content products among consumers are some other factors supporting global market growth to some extent. Moreover, increasing prices of eggs and rising health concerns among non-vegetarian individuals are other factors propelling market growth.

However, high cost of product is among major factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent. In addition, unfavorable government regulations related to product approvals is another factor that could limit global egg replacement ingredient market growth.

Increasing focus on technological advancements along with investments in R&D activities by prominent companies is anticipated to present opportunities in terms of revenue to players existing in the market over the 10-year period. Additionally, growing merger and acquisition activities among international and local players are projected to support target market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Form:

The powder segment is anticipated to record significant revenue contribution in the target market.

By Ingredient:

The milk protein formulation segment is estimated to contribute a considerable share in terms of value.

By Application:

The mayonnaise segment is expected to account for moderate revenue share in the global market.

By End Use:

The commercial segment is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Region Analysis

Revenue growth of the global egg replacement ingredient market is anticipated to be majorly driven by high revenue contribution by North America market

North America (NA) market is anticipated to hold a dominant share in terms of value and is projected to continue its dominance in the global market over the 10-year period. This is attributable to changing lifestyles pattern, growing health concerns and strong presence of international players in the countries in NA market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness faster growth, due to increasing consumption of food products with low cholesterol content across the globe. In addition, increasing investments in R&D activities and development and launch of innovative and enhanced products by regional players are supporting growth of the market in this region. The Europe market is estimated to contribute substantial revenue share in the target market.

Global Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Segmentation by Ingredient:

Milk Protein Formulation

Algal Flour

Proteins

Starch

Soy Products (Lecithin, Tofu & Tahini)

Others (Fruit Purees & Vinegar)

Segmentation by Application:

Chocolates

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Bread

Mayonnaise

Noodles & Pasta

Segmentation by End-use:

Commercial

Household

