Global Egg Powder Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Egg Powder Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global egg powder market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Egg Powder Market: Overview

A fresh egg is rich in protein and it consumed for muscle repairing and muscle building purposes. The egg powder is made of bird egg which is a fully dehydrated egg. By making an egg into powder form, they become easier to mix with other liquids and foods. There are various advantages of egg powder such as they have extended shelf life, less storage space, abundant nutrition, and little bacteria contamination. The dried egg products include egg albumen powder, whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and blend of egg powder.

Global Egg Powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for egg powder in bakery, confectionery, and other food products is a major factor expected to drive the global market in the next coming years. Rising demand for egg powder in cosmetics and personal care products, and pet foods is another factor fueling the growth of the global market. In addition, growing fitness trend among early population, healthy lifestyle, rising health concern among consumers, and increasing disposable income are some other factors expected to support the growth of the global market. Growing investment in egg powder product marketing and promotion by brands in order to increase awareness among consumers is another factor boosting growth of the global market.

However, the high cost of egg powder product and stringent government regulations related to product approval are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Egg Powder Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the whole egg powder segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market, due to increasing use of whole egg powder in cake baking rather than fresh egg.

Among the application segments, the bakery industry segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global market in the next coming years, owing to longer shelf life, high usage of egg powder in various bakery product, also ease in transportation and shipping.

Global Egg Powder Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and is projected to continue its dominance in years to come. This can be attributed to presence of major players operating, high disposable income, and increasing demand for packaged food in the US and Canada in the region. In addition, rising health consciousness and growing adoption of healthy lifestyle among individuals in this region. The Europe market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global egg powder market. The Asia Pacific egg powder market is expected to register fastest growth in the next 10 years, due to high consumption of egg powder product in countries such as India and China in this region.

Global Egg Powder Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Egg Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg Albumin Powder

Egg Powder Mix

Segmentation by application:

Bakery Industry

Confectionery

Noodles & Pasta

Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing

Meat & Fish

Others

