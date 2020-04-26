Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Edible Insects for Animal Feed market.

From being considered as a famine foods edible insects are now included in conventional food.Â People around the world eat insects out of choice as it is a part of the food culture of their respective countries.Â Insects delivers amino acids and essential minerals that are fundamental to the survival of Homo sapiens.Â There are many edible insects like ants, bamboo worm, bee, centipede, cicada, cockroach, cricket, dragonfly, grasshoppers which are consumed by humans and now a days it s been used for animal feed as well.Â The article will give detailed information of the growth orientation of edible insects for animal feed.

Rising demand and high prices for fishmeal, meat meal and soybean meal, together with increasing aqua cultural production, is pushing for the development of insect based feed for poultry and aquaculture. If inset based feed areÂ favored over the soymeal and fishmeal, then this will probably lower the overuse of fishmeal and soymeal, side by side it will significantly it will help to reduce the market prices as well. Edible Insect for Animal Feed involves low capital investment compared to other conventional livestock. Substantial increase in global population of animals and decreasing resources is expected to drive demand for alternative food sources such as edible insects for animal feed. Edible Insects for Animal Feed have high growth and feed conversion rates and a low environmental footprint over their entire life cycle. Edible Insects for Animal Feed production is less water-intensive compared to other conventional animal feed production. The scarcity of distribution and networking channels will act as an inhibiting factor in the growth of edible Insects for animal feed at a global level. Moreover lack of awareness among the consumers is also going hamper the growth of the market.Â

The global Edible Insects for Animal Feed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edible Insects for Animal Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edible Insects for Animal Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enviroflight

Agri Protein

Ynsect

Protix

Enterra Feed

Bioflytech

Proti-Farm

Entomotech

Co-Prot

Nordic Insect Economy

Entomo Farms

Kreca

Deli Bugs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Raw

Dried

Steam

Fried

Frozen

Segment by Application

Direct

Indirect

