Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global edge artificial intelligence hardware market report has been segmented on the basis of device type, processor, end-user industry, and region.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market: Overview

An edge devices are set of hardware components that control data flow between two networks. Edge devices that are integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology includes surveillance camera, traffic cameras and others.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market: Dynamics

Increasing need to keep data constrained to devices, the AI workflow to the device is gaining high traction which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global edge artificial intelligence hardware market.

Increasing manufacturing of edge devices that offer low latency and increasing integration of artificial intelligence technology to provide real-time processing in these devices such as sensors is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the target market.

Growing demand to reduce in data storage dependence and operational cost of operating systems devices is a factor expected to fuel growth of the market in the coming 10 years. This is primarily attributed due to AI offerings through edge devices such as security functions, domain name system services, wireless capabilities, dynamic host configuration protocol services, and analytics. In addition, cloud processing provides benefits of cost, security, privacy, bandwidth, and latency over edge processing which in turn is supporting growth of the potential market.

However, availability of less number of AI professionals and limited on-device training are major factor that would hamper the target market growth to a certain extent.

Increasing digitalization is propelling high adoption of IoT based edge devices in order to provide applications with efficient computing, flexibility, and reliable performance. Thus, edge devices manufacturers that are operating in this market can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the global edge artificial intelligence hardware market.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-user segments, the government segment is expected to anticipate high adoption of AI-based edge devices for various application purposes. Government across the globe is embracing advanced technologies to enhance security and safety of public property and individuals.

Surveillance cameras and drones serves both purposes of safety and security. These cameras nowadays are used for preventing incidents of burglary, crime, and vandalism. Thus government segment is expected to contribute high revenue growth in the end-user industry segments and in expected to dominate.

Among the device type segments, the smart camera segment is expected to account for high revenue share in the global edge artificial intelligence hardware market. Though cameras are standalone devices, they are majorly integrated with various smart devices that support Wi-Fi, and offer superior speed, and enhanced performance. However, this integration is increasing the delivery of power-efficient solutions for vision and artificial intelligence embedded smart devices. Thus, aforementioned is a major factor expected to support growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market: Region Analysis

Market in North America is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period, followed by market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market in Europe is expected to register lucrative revenue growth in the global market followed by markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Device Type:

Robots

Wearables

Automotive

Smart Mirror

Smartphones

Smart Cameras

Smart Speaker

Segmentation by Processor:

CPU

GPU

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Others (FPGAs, and SoC accelerators.)

Segmentation by End-User Industry:

Industrial

Healthcare

Government

Smart Home

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Others (Retail, Construction, Manufacturing, Education, Etc.)

Segmentation by Power Consumption:

Less Than 01 W

01 03 W

03 05 W

05 10 W

More Than 10 W

