Global EDA in Industrial Electronic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Safety and performance issues in the electronics industry have increased to such a degree that virtual verification of designs has become an inevitable part of chip manufacturing. The verification process involves testing of electrical and electronic components in various temperature and pressure conditions. Therefore, with the help of EDA software several vendors are able to identify design errors, and the simulation process helps them in understanding their ability to withstand harsh environments and so on.

EDA vendors have started to provide software on a rental basis. This encourages the adoption of EDA software among SMEs because of a reduced TCO. In addition, vendors have started to provide cost containment commercial software packages that help reduce software license costs and enhance the efficiency of product development cycles.

ESL tools are used by semiconductor manufacturers to design, test, and verify the final product. This enables them to develop a new product at a lesser cost and time with high precision and accuracy. Also, the emergence of FinFET has helped manufacturers in the modeling and fabrication of devices.

The global EDA in Industrial Electronic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EDA in Industrial Electronic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EDA in Industrial Electronic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cadence Design

Synopsis

Mentor graphics

Aldec

Agnisys

Ansys

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

Zuken

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semiconductor equipment

Process control equipment

Environment control instrument

Test and measurement system

Automation system

Robotic instrumentation

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Electrical

