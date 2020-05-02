Global ECG Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ECG Devices market.

ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a persons body therefore assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of body under certain condition or activities.

The high adoption rate of new technology is expected to boost the market in the U.S. for ECG holter monitoring devices. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant market for ECG devices whereas APAC region is expected to witness highest growth due to large number of population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and increase in budding manufacturers providing ECG device at competitive prices.

This report focuses on ECG Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ECG Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE (General Electric)

Philips

Hill-Rom

Schiller

Nihon Kohden

Mortara Instrument

Spacelabs Healthcare

Fukuda Denshi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

