Global ECG and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Electrocardiograph (ECG) is a non-invasive medical test that records the electrical activity of the heartbeat over a period of time. ECG monitoring devices such as, resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors help identify and provide information about abnormal functioning of the heart.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the most common health problems faced by people across the globe, with high mortality rate accounting for approximately 370,000 people deaths annually in the U.S. alone. This propels the demand for ECG market as the increase in number of ECG tests are conducted by people, susceptible to heart diseases.

The global ECG and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ECG and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ECG and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Spacelabs (U.S.)

Welch Allyn (U.S.)

Compumed (Malaysia)

Cardionet (U.S.)

Bionet (U.S.)

Cardiac Science (U.S.)

Midmark (U.S.)

AMEDTEC (Germany)

BPL Medical (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter Monitors

By lead type

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

Segment by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

