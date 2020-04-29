Global E-Prescribing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the E-Prescribing Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the E-Prescribing Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global E-prescribing market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, end user, and region.

Global E-Prescribing Market: Overview

Electronic prescribing (abbreviated as E-prescribing) is a computer-based process or electronically generating, transmitting and filling the medical prescription, in order to replace the traditional paper based or faxed prescription. E-prescribing enables the pharmacists, physicians, nurses, or other authorized health practitioners to utilize digital prescription software to transmit the new prescription or renewing the existing prescription to mail order pharmacies or other related end users.

Global E-Prescribing Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing healthcare sector coupled with increasing provenances of various chronic diseases is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global E-prescribing market. Increasing adoption of E-prescribing system among various developed and developing countries is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. In addition, growing adoption can be attributed to its various features including capabilities to send error-free and comprehensible prescriptions digitally from the healthcare provider to the pharmacy. Also, it enables to keep record and track the complete details of medications electronically, which reduces the risk of loss of prescription as happens with normal paper prescriptions. This are some of the key factors among others anticipated to augment the target market growth. Increasing technological advancements and rapidly growing adoption of IoT in healthcare industry are some of the key factors projected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost associated with healthcare IT solutions is one of the key factor anticipated to hamper the global market growth. In addition, lack of skilled professionals and lack of implementation of the E-prescribing system among low-budget pharmacies and hospitals are some additional factors expected to challenge growth of the target market.

Global E-Prescribing Market: Segmental Analysis

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services among various organizations or end users owing to benefits offered by it such as reduced cost of infrastructure and hardware. This is a factor anticipated to support growth of the web & cloud-based segment, among the deployment segments.

Global E-Prescribing Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for E-prescribing is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the target market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-established healthcare industry and growing demand for better healthcare services among health conscious population. In addition, quick adoption of new technologies and services among various sectors is another factor anticipated to propel the target market growth. Also, growing base of geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market in this region.

Asia Pacific E-prescribing market is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding prescription related errors and increasing prevalence of several diseases among the huge population in this region. This may result in high demand for E-prescribing solution which in turn, expected to propel the target market growth. For instance, according to report published by PLOS ONE in 2015, Medication Errors in the Southeast Asian Countries faced a medication administration error rate approximately 88.6% as well as error rate in prescription was up to 35.4%.

Global E-Prescribing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacies

