Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The growth of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market can be attributed to the rise in consumer spending, especially by aging population along with changing lifestyles and rise in associated disorders. Physicians prescribing brand specific products, government initiatives to support doctors and initiate entry of foreign doctors and the entry of larger players into the market, especially in the emerging economies due to low cost and labor availability are few of the trends observed in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market. These trends have an indirect influence over the market and all its segments during the forecast period.

Powder thickeners by form type is a high potential segment which dominated the global market since past few years.This segment is growing in popularity and majority of dysphagia thickening agent formulations are available in powder form. Powder thickeners are easy to handle and use and are in high demand from consumers. Gel based thickeners also show a rising growth graph as far as consumption is concerned, but the rate of growth is moderate and the valuation of this segment is extremely less.

Kent Precision Foods

SimplyThick

Nestle Health Science

Hormel Foods

Flavour Creations

Ingredion

Nutra Balance Products

Danone Nutricia

Slo Drinks

Abbott Nutrition

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Gel-Type Thickeners

Powder Thickeners

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

