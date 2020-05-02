Global Duct Tapes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Duct Tapes market.

Duct tape, also referred to as duck tape, is cloth- or scrim-backed pressure-sensitive tape, often coated with polyethylene. There are a variety of constructions using different backings and adhesives. One variation is black gaffer tape, which is designed to be non-reflective and cleanly removed, unlike standard duct tape. Another variation is heat-resistant foil (not cloth) duct tape useful for sealing heating and cooling ducts, produced because standard duct tape fails quickly when used on heating ducts. Duct tape is generally silvery gray, but also available in other colors and even printed designs.

The professional grade duct tapes segment is anticipated to lead the market in terms of market share during the forecast period, estimated to account for over 40% value share of the global duct tapes market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Berry

tesa

Shurtape

Intertape

PPM

Scapa

Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive

Vibac

Pro Tapes & Specialties

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Removable Duct Tapes

Professional Grade Duct Tapes

Utility Duct Tapes

Specialised High Strength Duct Tapes

Segment by Application

HVAC Industry

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic Industry

DIY Activities

