Global Dry Laundry Detergents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dry laundry detergents are the products that are used in dry cleaning of clothes and textiles using a chemical solvent other than water. Different types of solvents are used in the process to improve cleaning where small amounts of detergent are added to the solvent essential for its functionality. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. Anionic and cationic dry laundry detergents are the two types of detergents majorly used in the industry, depending upon the design of the machine.

The global market for dry laundry detergent is expected to witness moderate growth on account stronger demand from key market such as hotels, restaurants and hospitals stimulating revenue growth. In addition, higher disposable income and improving employment rates in emerging countries such as China and India are also expected to spur demand for dry laundry products.

The global Dry Laundry Detergents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Laundry Detergents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Laundry Detergents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Amway

BASF

Church & Dwight

DuPont

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

The Dow Chemical

Unilever

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anionic Dry Laundry Detergents

Cationic Dry Laundry Detergents

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

