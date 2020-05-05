Global Drive Shaft Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drive Shaft market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Drive Shaft Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Drive Shaft market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Drive Shaft market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Drive Shaft market.”

The favorable macro factors, such as economical labor, government support for the manufacturing industry, and a large local market have boosted the market for automotive drive shafts in this region. Asia-Oceania, the largest vehicle producer, is also estimated to be the largest sideshaft market in terms of market value. It comprises countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where majority of the production is concentrated. OEMs have established their production bases in China, given the attractiveness of the domestic market and the low cost of production. Increasing demand for comfort and stringent fuel efficiency norms are also expected to drive the market for automotive drive shafts.

Key factors responsible for growth in the automotive drive shaft market include demand for low carbon footprint, enhanced driving experience, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global Drive Shaft market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drive Shaft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drive Shaft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GKN PLC

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

NTN Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Hyundai Wia Corporation

Neapco Holdings LLC

Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH

Trelleborg AB

NKN, Ltd.

Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hollow

Rigid

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

