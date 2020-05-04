Global Drilling Tools Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drilling Tools market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Drilling Tools Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Drilling Tools market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Drilling Tools market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Drilling Tools market.”

The drilling tools market has been further segmented, based on type, into drill bits, drill collars, drilling tubulars, drill swivels, drilling motors, drill reamers and stabilizers, mechanical thrusters, shock tools, and drilling jars. The drilling tubulars segment is expected to be the largest market due to increasing drilled footage and the development of deepwater oil & gas fields.

Onshore drilling is more cost-effective and less complex than offshore. Offshore drilling requires higher capital investments and is complex due to depth, complicated well formations, and instability.

The global Drilling Tools market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drilling Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benchmarking

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Drilling Tools International

Rubicon Oilfield International

Bico Drilling Tools

Dynomax Drilling Tools

Gyrodata

Pacesetter Directional Drilling

Scientific Drilling

Tianhe Oil Group

Wenzel Downhole Tools

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drill Bits

Drill Collars

Drilling Jars

Drilling Motors

Drilling Tubulars

Drill Swivels

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Mechanical Thrusters

Shock Tools

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

