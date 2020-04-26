Global Drilling Machines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drilling Machines market.

Drilling is cutting method where a drill bit is used to make a circular cross-section in any solid material. A drill bit is a multi-point rotary cutting tool. It is attached to the machine that makes it rotate at speeds ranging from hundreds to thousands of revolutions per minute. This, when pressed against the workpiece, creates the desired hole by cutting off chips from the workpiece.

Fabricated metals are mainly used in manufacturing materials such as ammunition, cutlery, utensils, stamped metal products, tanks, and cranes. The rise in demand for fabricated metals from the construction and machinery industries across the globe will drive the growth of the drilling equipment market. The presence of several companies providing fabricated metal products in the US and the demand for US-manufactured fabricated products from several countries across the world including Mexico, Canada, and China will lead to a rise in the demand for machine tools in this region, which, in turn, driving market growth.

Characterized by the presence of numerous market players, the market appears to be highly fragmented. Since all drilling machine manufacturers equally compete to gain considerable market shares, the competitive environment is fierce. The market also has a number of regional vendors who provide efficient equipment at a comparatively lower price than the international vendors. However, the regional vendors find it difficult to compete with the international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The introduction of products with new features and technologies will intensify the level of competition among existing drilling equipment manufacturers.

The global Drilling Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drilling Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cameron Micro Drill Presses

DATRON

DMG MORI

DMTG

Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau

Fehlmann

Fives Landis

Forma

Gate Machinery International

Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise

Kaufman

LTF

MTI

Microlution

Minitool

Roku

SMTCL

Scantool

Taiwan Winnerstech Machinery

Tongtai Machine & Tool

Yamazaki Mazak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water wellÂ drilling rigs

GeothermalÂ drilling rigs

Drill rigs

Drill equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

