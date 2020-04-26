Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drilling and Completion Fluids market.

Drilling fluids are primarily composed of bentonite that is mixed in a certain concentration with water or oil, mainly serves the purpose of lubrication and cooling of the drill bit and drill string and transporting the drill cuttings to the surface. Completion fluids are used during well completions in activities such as hydraulic fracturing and well stimulation.

Oil and gas companies across the globe have started offshore drilling activities that mainly consists of the shallow water and deep-water drilling. They also focus on the exploration of oil and gas in ultra-deep water offshore resources that are spotted at depths of 1500m and more. Drillingactivities in such increased depth can pose as a significant risk factor for the companies. This will create the demand for drilling and completion fluids to ease operations, in turn, offering growth opportunities for service provider companies to provide specific products that are made exclusively for offshore drilling activities.

The drilling and completion fluids market consists of big players with regional presence and accounting for major market shares. Numerous players in the completion and drilling fluids market are implementing different strategies to gain competitive leverage. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, contracts, agreements, and partnerships are some of the strategies adopted by the players in this marketspace.

The global Drilling and Completion Fluids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drilling and Completion Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling and Completion Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Halliburton

Schlumberger

TETRA Technologies

Weatherford

AES Drilling Fluids

Akzo Nobel

Anchor Drilling Fluids

BASF

Calumet Specialty Products

CES Energy Solutions

ChemSol

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CP Kelco

Drilling Fluids Technology

Ecolab

Flotek Industries

GEO Drilling Fluids

Gumpro Drilling Fluids

IMDEX

Lamberti

National Oilwell Varco

Newpark Resources

Royal Dutch Shell

Scomi Group

Stepan

Tiger Fluids

Wacker Chemie

WorkSafeBC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

