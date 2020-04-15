Global Dried Processed Food Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dried Processed Food market.

Drying is the oldest method of food processing, which locks in the flavor and nutrients of the foods so that these foods can be enjoyed all year around. Through drying, the moisture from the food can be removed so that microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts, and molds will not be able to grow and the spoilage of food can be prevented. Thereby, the shelf life of food can be increased.

Dried processed food products like pasta and noodles are staple foods in several countries across the globe. Hectic lifestyles of consumers and the need for leisure has propelled the use of such convenient food products like dried ready meals, dried pasta and noodles, and several other dried processed food products that require minimal time for preparation. These dried foods have various nutritional properties, unique flavor and taste, and convenience which make them a principal diet among people. Owing to the growing consumer interests, food manufacturers worldwide are focusing on using natural food additives with a broad range of functions, high effectiveness, and low toxicity in these dried food products. For instance, Kraft Foods has announced that by 2016, its boxed noodles products would be colored with natural ingredients such as paprika, annatto, and turmeric.

The global dried processed food market is highly dispersed and fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large players both at the regional and international level. Brand value, product portfolio, and pricing are some of the differentiating factors that vendors are focusing on to increase their market shares. The leading vendors are paying attention towards product assortment and distribution to intensify their penetration in the market.

The global Dried Processed Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dried Processed Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Processed Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

