Global Doxylamine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027

Doxylamine is a first-generation antihistamine that is available either as a prescribed drug or over the counter product for the treatment of insomnia, allergic rhinitis, and nausea & vomiting in pregnancy.

Sleep aid is reigning the clinical application segment for the doxylamine market. As per the latest research citings presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 50% of the adult population above 60 years of age suffer from insomnia worldwide. The recommended dose of doxylamine succinate tablets is 25mg orally every evening 30 minutes before bedtime. According to the statistics provided by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), approximately 40% of the world population has sensitization of IgE antibodies to allergens present in the environment. Doxylamine is used in combination with dextromethorphan hydrobromide or phenylephrine hydrochloride to treat allergic infections of the respiratory tract. Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy are anticipated to register rampant market growth during the forecast period because 50% of women encounter nausea and vomiting during pregnancies.

Browse the full report Doxylamine Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/doxylamine-market

Hospital pharmacy is leading the distribution channel segment for the Doxylamine market. Doxylamine has potent sedative properties which might lead to drug addiction in insomnia patients constantly seeking access to medicine to induce sleep on a regular basis. Hospital pharmacist ensures precise dispensing of the doxylamine drug posology in accordance with a doctor’s prescription. Retail pharmacy is gaining positive growth traction in the developing countries owing to the presence of flourishing generic drugs market and availability of doxylamine with different drug combination as an over the counter product.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the doxylamine market. As per the latest research citings presented by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 60 million Americans are suffering from insomnia. A significant increase in allergic rhinitis infections further accentuates the doxylamine market growth. Domicile of major players such asL. Perrigo Company, Apotex Corporation, BJWC, etc., bolster the doxylamine market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest market in the regional segment for the doxylamine market. The growing incidence of hyperemesis gravidarum in pregnant women in the European Union region chiefly supports the doxylamine market growth in the region. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the sale and distribution of doxylamine strengthens the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. The constant rise of short term insomnia in patients suffering from depression and constant growth observed in the generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the production of doxylamine are L. Perrigo Company, Apotex Corporation, BJWC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chattem, Inc., Duchesnay USA, Inc., Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited., Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Poly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from short term insomnia worldwide

Rising prevalence of patients suffering from allergic infections of the respiratory tract

Availability of over the counter products containing doxylamine in developed countries and flourishing generic drugs market together drive the market growth

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]