Global Downdraft Range Hoods Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Downdraft ventilation in cooktops pulls cooking fumes and smoke in the downward direction. A downdraft ventilation feature is a substitute for the traditional ventilation range hood that sucks smoke and steam upward.

The increasing popularity of modular kitchens is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the downdraft range hoods market. The increasing customization options have resulted in numerous consumers opting for modular kitchens as per their design requirements. Modular kitchens are designed so that the kitchen appliances such as tools, and utensils, including residential cooker hoods, are easily accessible to the user. Creative ideas are implemented into modular kitchens, which is another driving factor for several consumers to purchase modular kitchens. These features have assisted in driving the markets growth of modular kitchens, including downdraft range hoods.

Characterized by the presence of several players, the cooker hoods market appears to be fragmented. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among the players in this marketspace and offers an analysis of the key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about the key areas the players currently focus on and the strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

The global Downdraft Range Hoods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Downdraft Range Hoods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Downdraft Range Hoods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Haier

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool

Electrolux

Broan

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

External blower

Internal blower

Segment by Application

Ducted downdraft range hood

Ductless downdraft range hood

