Global Domestic Freight Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Freight movement is the process of transporting commodities such as bulk and general cargo by land, sea, air, and pipeline.

The growing e-commerce industry is expected to outpace the conventional retail system during the next few years. This will encourage e-commerce companies to achieve a higher order fulfillment rate with reduced errors and maximum efficiency. As a result, the demand for transport and freight logistics solutions including efficient delivery systems, inventory management, and freight forwarding is expected to proliferate during the forecasted period. Furthermore, as more and more companies are rapidly outsourcing supply chain operations to logistics service providers for attaining high order fulfillment rate, the demand for domestic freight market in the US is expected to rise considerably during the predicted period.

The domestic freight market is quite fragmented owing to the increasing adoption of green energy solutions such as alternative fuel options and logistics solutions catering to the evolving demands of the environmental friendly end-user industries. By offering a complete analysis of the markets competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by the companies, this domestic freight market in the US industry analysis report will aid clients in identifying new growth avenues and design innovative strategies for gaining a competitive advantage over other counterparts.

The global Domestic Freight market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Domestic Freight volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Domestic Freight market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

FedEx

J.B. Hunt

UPS

XPO Logistics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Road

Rail

Segment by Application

Bulk

General cargo

