Global Distributed Control Systems in Power Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The power sector is the foundation of almost all industries; it is one of the biggest and most influential industries globally with respect to number and value of projects and facilities.

Developing economies such as India and China are investing heavily in power projects to cope with the growing demand for electricity. It has contributed to the increase in a number of power projects globally. In the developed economies, aging infrastructure, legislative policies governing emissions, and the switch over to renewable energy are driving capital spending in the power industry.

The global DCS market in the power industry has a multitude of well-diversified international, regional, and local manufacturers that offer individualized automation control systems at cost-effective prices. However, as international players are expanding their horizons, local manufacturers are facing stiff competition in terms of quality, features, and system capability.

The global Distributed Control Systems in Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Control Systems in Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Control Systems in Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Data monitoring

Data logging

Data alarming

Data controlling

Segment by Application

Foundation filed bus

HART

Profibus

Modbus

