Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester.

DMC is highly popular among various end-users due to its eco-friendly nature and low price. It is also used as a fuel additive and can replace ethanol due to its low toxicity, low vapor pressure, high boiling point, non-hygroscopic, and fully miscible components. DMC is more beneficial in comparison to other methylating reagents such as iodomethane and dimethyl sulfate due to its biodegradability property. Manufacturers are now producing DMC from catalytic oxidative carbonylation of methanol with carbon monoxide and oxygen, which is non-toxic in nature unlike phosgene.

The dimethyl carbonate market is highly concentrated and characterized by the presence of few key players. A large number of small start-ups are trying to enter the market. The technological advances and competitive prices of the products will strengthen the competitive scenario of the market. Companies are trying to survive in the market and grow popular with time through heavy investments in research and developmental activities.

China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth in the DMC market in APAC. The presence of key manufacturers in China makes it the top producer and consumer of DMC in the world. The automotive and electric and electronics segments are flourishing in the region due to the high disposable income of consumers. In addition, the demand for DMC-based polycarbonate will continue to increase in the automotive segment due to its low scratch-resistance.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Merck

UBE INDUSTRIES

HaiKe Chemical Group

TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dongying City Longxing

Chaoyang Chemicals

PANAX ETEC

Kishida Chemical

Kowa India

GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech Co.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<0.002% water

<0.005% water (100mL pkg)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Solvent

Polycarbonate

Pesticides

