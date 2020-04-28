Global Digital storage device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital storage device market.

Global Digital storage device Market Research Report 2019

Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally.

Nearly half of the total device vendors are concentrated in North America providing digital storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market.

The global Digital storage device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital storage device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital storage device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lenovo

SanDisk Corporation

Transcend Information

Sony Corporation

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Kingston Technology

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

Solid State Drives (SSD)

Memory Cards

Floppy Disks

Optical Disk Drives

USB Flash Drives

Segment by Application

PC

Mobile

Others

