Global Digital Signage Software Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Digital signage plays a crucial role in the in the field of information and advertising network. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, along with its high cost efficiency and assured return on investment. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, along with its high cost efficiency and assured return on investment. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing focus on energy consumption, the rising demand of OLED-based displays, and improvements in technology offerings & infrastructure expansions. However, the lack of standardization and the lack of awareness about digital signage are inhibiting the growth of the digital signage market globally. Moreover, the protection of digital signage from power issues and the development of equipment suitable for all weather conditions are the key challenges for the players in this industry. Technological innovations such as touch screen technology, near-field communication technologies, and so on have created opportunities for this market. The market is wholly and solely depended on the end-results when it is viewed by individuals at different places and locations. Its visibility and user-friendly features easily attract people, as compared to the printed media formats, which require high investments and more time. Digital signage is a more effective source as the information can be changed instantly without any investment over the content creation.

The global Digital Signage Software market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Signage Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Signage Software market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Scala Inc.Â

SignageliveÂ

Broadsign International LLCÂ

Omnivex CorporationÂ

NavoriÂ

Planar Systems Inc.Â

Intuilab SaÂ

Mvix, Inc.Â

Novisign Digital Signage Inc.Â

Four Winds Interactive (Fwi)Â

Rise VisionÂ

Panasonic CorporationÂ

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.Â

Adflow NetworksÂ

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Edge Server Software

Content Management System

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Infrastructural

Infrastructural

Industrial

Others

