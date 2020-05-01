Global Digital Printing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Printing market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Printing market.

The development of packaging and textile industries, and reduction in per unit cost of printing with digital printers are majorly driving the growth of digital printing technologies worldwide.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. APAC has witnessed a rapid growth in industrialization over the past decade, which has created a lot of opportunities for MPS. APAC is the market leader pertaining to the overall textile printing industry. China and India are the biggest suppliers of textiles and comprise the maximum number of textile printing owners and marketers. They also hold the largest base of textile manufacturers. These factors are majorly contributing to the growth of the digital printing market in APAC during the forecast period.

The global Digital Printing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hewlett-Packard

Canon, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

RoLAnd Dg Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-curable

Latex

Dye sublimation

Segment by Application

Plastic films or foils

Release liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic

