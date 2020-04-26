Global Digital Ballast Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Ballast market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Conventional farming methods are influenced by several factors, including weather, sunlight, temperature, and rainfall. Hence, it is difficult to guarantee a stable food supply through conventional farming. The yield in this model can be affected by natural disasters or the increasing shortage of cultivable land. Under these circumstances, vegetable factories that grow vegetables indoors without soil are becoming a global necessity. Vegetable factories control light, temperature, humidity, and nutrients with the help of computers and, occasionally, robots.

Conventional farming methods are influenced by several factors, including weather, sunlight, temperature, and rainfall. Hence, it is difficult to guarantee a stable food supply through conventional farming. The yield in this model can be affected by natural disasters or the increasing shortage of cultivable land. Under these circumstances, vegetable factories that grow vegetables indoors without soil are becoming a global necessity. Vegetable factories control light, temperature, humidity, and nutrients with the help of computers and, occasionally, robots.

The prospects for growth in the global digital ballast market will be driven by the advent of digital ballasts with adjustable voltages and light dimming capabilities. The light output of these ballasts can be adjusted to 50%, 75%, or 100% depending on the growth stage of the plants. The low-light output can be used during the initial stages of plant growth, and the output can be increased as the plants grow. The ability of these devices to save energy, especially when compared to electrical ballasts, will result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.

An important factor that impels the prospects for growth in this market is the rising demand for digital ballasts from plant factories. Plant factory, or vertical farming, involves a closed environment in which plants are grown under lights in stacked shelves. In the plant factories, grow lights are used to initiate the process of photosynthesis. Thus, with the increasing demand for food, more regions are expected to set up plant factories. This increase in the establishment of plant factories will result in the high demand for digital ballasts during the forecast period.

The global digital ballast market is competitive and consists of well-diversified global and regional vendors. However, as global players are increasing their footprint in the market, regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them in terms of quality, technology, and pricing.

The global Digital Ballast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Ballast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Soils Tek

Apollo Horticulture

Galaxy

Quantum

Gavita

Nanolux

Phantom Digital

TECHONE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

In small room

In large room

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Application II

