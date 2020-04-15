Global Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dietary Supplements market.

Dietary supplements are manufactured food products which are consumed in addition to regular meals. These supplements provide extra and essential nutrients, which are usually not present in the daily meals.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population mainly attributes to their fast-paced lifestyle. This is compelling them to consume supplements to compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. Urbanization and consumerism are resulting in a considerable shift in the lifestyle and diet habits of people, which in turn, is driving the demand for artificial and synthetic food products. However, the rising awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements is encouraging them to consume supplements that provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of diseases.

Vitamins are one of the essential nutrients. The Scandinavian region is witnessing an increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency due to inadequate sunlight. Vitamin dietary supplements are consumed to prevent disorders that arise from vitamin deficiencies. Old aged people, vegans, and fitness enthusiasts are the key consumers for vitamin supplements.

The dietary supplements market is characterized by the presence of both the small and large market players and appears to be fragmented. Manufacturers compete against each other based on factors such as added health benefits, product differentiation, category extension, and innovations in product and application. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their product lines and are gaining more knowledge on product usage by investing heavily in R&D activities.

This report focuses on Dietary Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amway

Bayer

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America

Abbott

BASF

Danone

NOW Foods

Pfizer

Pharmavite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vitamin dietary supplements

Mineral dietary supplements

Fish oil and omega fatty acid dietary supplements

Combination dietary supplements

Probiotic dietary supplements

GinsengÂ dietary supplements

Protein dietary supplements

Eye health dietary supplements

Segment by Application

Pharmacies and drugstores

Health food stores

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Others

