Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Diesel engines offer better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines.

Diesel as a fuel type dominates the overall generator market. Industrial generators have been depending on diesel as the most preferred fuel type owing to its low cost and easy availability. However, there is a growing trend toward the usage of natural gas and other alternative environment-friendly and non-diesel fuel sources. Despite this fact, diesel will continue to lead the fuel type segment for many years to come. The diesel engines available have modified combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Manufacturers are also coming up with several advancements and modifications in terms of fuel emission treatment methods and fuel composition.

The global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented with the presence of many local and global vendors. The international players contend based on quality, efficiency, and after-sales service. The competitive landscape in the market is predicted to intensify due to the shift in the preference of the buyers towards energy-efficient engines. To sustain their strong positions, the major players in the market are likely to direct their efforts in distinguishing their products and comply with the stringent regulations outlined in various regions.

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

WArtsilA

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Deere & Company

Daihatsu

Doosan Infracore

Fairbanks Morse Engine

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine

Kubota

Kawasaki

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kohler

Liebherr

Lombardini

MEGATECH Power

MTU

Isuzu

JCB

Power Solutions International

Rolls-Royce

Scania

Volvo Penta

Yanmar

Weichai Power

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Segment by Application

Marine

Construction

Agriculture

Generators

