Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Antimicrobials and fragrances used in deodorants help to reduce unpleasant body odor caused due to a growth of microbes;Â whereas antiperspirants are used to reduce perspiration through the use of pore-blocking agents such as aluminum or other alternatives.Â The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers across the globe and particularly in developing markets is resulting in increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products on a year-over-year basis.Â Furthermore, deodorants and antiperspirants are among the fastest growing products in terms of volume demand amongst the various personal care products.

Concerns among consumers regarding the use of aluminum in antiperspirants is hampering preference and demand for generic antiperspirants products. Aluminum salt is one of the key Ingredients used in antiperspirants as it inhibits sweating, thus restraining bacterial growth and body odor. Usage of antiperspirants that contain aluminum salt leads to deposition of aluminum salts over pores of the skin, which could be harmful to a certain extent. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and safety among consumers globally could restrain demand for such antiperspirants in the near future. Keeping in mind the associated risk of skin damage and diseases such as cancer due to a usage of aluminum and alcohol, companies are currently reducing the use of these ingredients in antiperspirants and opting for other alternatives such as caffeine, sodium bicarbonate, and aluminum potassium sulphate. A detailed analysis of attractiveness in each ingredient type has been highlighted in the report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

LOreal

Avon Product

Shiseido

CavinKare

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Godrej Consumer Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alcohol

Conditioner And Moisturizers

Base And Carrier Substances

Paraben And Propellants

Fragrances

Antimicrobials

Aluminum

Segment by Application

Aerosol Antiperspirant

Roll On Antiperspirant

Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

Others

