Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is allograft bone that has had the inorganic mineral removed, leaving behind the organic collagen matrix. It was first discovered by Marshall Urist in 1965 that the removal of the bone mineral exposes more biologically active bone morphogenetic proteins. These growth factors modulate the differentiation of progenitor cells into osteoprogenitor cells, which are responsible for bone and cartilage formation. As a result of the demineralization process, DBM is more biologically active than undemineralized bone grafts; conversely the mechanical properties are significantly diminished.

The classification of demineralized bone matrix (DBM) includes gel, putty, putty with chips, and the proportion of Putty in 2017 is about 46%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is widely used in dental surgery, spine surgery, trauma surgery. The most proportion of demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is for spine surgery, and the proportion in 2017 is about 78%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

The global Demineralized Bone Matrix market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Demineralized Bone Matrix volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Demineralized Bone Matrix market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

J &J (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

SeaSpine

Straumann

Xtant Medical

Wright Medical Group

RTI Surgical

Hans Biomed

Arthrex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gel

Putty

Putty with Chips

Others

Segment by Application

Dental

Spine Surgery

Trauma Surgery

