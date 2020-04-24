Global Degradable Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Degradable Materials market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Degradable Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Degradable Materials market.”

Photodegradable plastic is made of oil-based polymers, which when exposed to sunlight breaks by weakening of bonds. In addition, it contains a chemical additive, which absorbs light and attacks the polymer and breaks the bonds. Biodegradable plastics are made from oil or from plant-based products that are attacked by bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms, which help plastics to degrade.

Households are the major producers of plastic waste and most of the waste comes from packaging. These wastes are dumped on landfills and few are recycled. Discarded packaging litter is hazardous to the living forms. Thus, increase in environmental concerns has led to the development of photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material.

Stringent government regulation to reduce plastic wastes has fueled the demand for biodegradable materials for packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Environmentalists and researchers are developing photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material, which includes polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), PHBV, and others.

The global Degradable Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Degradable Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Degradable Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Metabolix

BASF

Corbion (PURAC)

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Meredian

Tianan Biologic Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

PHBV

Others

By degradation medthod

Photodegradable

Biodegradable

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Others

