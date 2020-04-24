Global Defibrillators Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Defibrillators market.

On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). The ICDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Factors such as the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, and increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD systems across the globe are contributing to the large share of this segment.

The global Defibrillators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defibrillators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defibrillators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Philips

Zoll Medical

Biotronik

Physio-Control

Cardiac Science

Livanova

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

Mindray Medical

Mediana

Metrax

Metsis Medikal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

External Defibrillators

Segment by Application

Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care Settings

Alternate Care Facilities

