Global Defense Fuel Cells Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Fuel cells offer significant savings of loads, in weight and volume, compared to conventional power sources.

The Global Defense Fuel Cells Market is expected to grow. Factors such as use of fuel cells as environmentally viable energy-on-demand solution, enhanced efficiency of fuel cells and increasing awareness about the benefits of the fuel cell are boosting the market growth. In addition, acceptance of fuel cells to decrease dependence on imported oil is one of the key trends which help the market to grow. However, lack of fuel cell infrastructure and high price of the catalyst, which raises the price of fuel cell are restricting the market.

The global market consists of different international, regional, and local manufacturers. The market competition is expected to grow higher with the increase in technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions activities in the future. Moreover, many local and regional manufacturers are offering specific application products for varied end-users. Asia-Pacific is likely to register major value generating region during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan will account for the high market share where the growth of the market is mainly driven by the rise in investments and advancements in technology.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WATT Fuel Cell Corporation

Ultracell

SFC Energy

Protonex

Neah Power Systems

General Motors

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Bloom Energy

Altergy

Ballard Power System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PEM

SOFC

DMFC

Segment by Application

Defense

Commercial

