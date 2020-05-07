Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Decoy Flares market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Decoy Flares Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Decoy Flares market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Decoy Flares Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Decoy Flares market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Decoy Flares market.”

Infrared (IR)-decoy flares, also known as decoy flares, serve to counter IR-guided surface-to-air missiles or air-to-air missiles and can be expelled from the craft according to an anticipated threat in defined sequences.

One trend in the market is growing development of missile jamming decoys. The growing development of missile jamming decoys is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the decoy flares market during the forecasted period.

Decoy flares are defensive mechanisms employed by military aircraft to avoid detection and attack by adversary air defense systems. The increase in the number of new aircraft, especially military ones, have a huge impact on the growth of the global decoy flares market.

One challenge in the market is environmental and safety concerns pertaining to decoy flare production. Pyrotechnic compositions of MTV are widely used in military aircraft decoy flares as an important countermeasure to protect fixed-wing aircraft and military helicopters against heat-seeking missiles.

The global Decoy Flares market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Decoy Flares volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Decoy Flares market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemring Group

Esterline Technologies

IMI Systems

MBDA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pyrotechnic flares

Pyrophoric flares

Highly flammable payloads

Segment by Application

Aircraft

Rotorcraft

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Decoy Flares Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580