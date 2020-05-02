Global Data Center Rack and Enclosure Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Data Center Rack and Enclosure market.

Data Center Rack and Enclosure are primarily designed to house servers in different form factors (such as rack-mounted or blade servers).

A Data Center Rack is a great organization tool for all your electronics. They provide proper airflow so that the internal workings of the technology are not damaged by changes in temperature either heat or cold. These racks are also used as a way to ensure that cords, wires, and other external items are not damaged through tangling or other forms of mistreatment. Data racks are a great way to keep your data up to date and expensive technology protected and may run servers hot to consume less electricity in its data centers.organized. In that way, you will always know where everything is and you know it is safe from harm.

The global Data Center Rack and Enclosure market is valued at 2000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Data Center Rack and Enclosure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Center Rack and Enclosure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AFCO Systems

AMCO Enclosures

Belden

Black Box Corporation

Chatsworth Products

Conteg

Crenlo (Emcor)

Dataracks

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu

Hewlett-Packard Company

IBM corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solution

Service

Segment by Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

