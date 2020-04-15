Global Dairy Snack Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dairy Snack market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dairy Snack Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dairy Snack market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Dairy Snack market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Dairy Snack market.”

Snacks sales are on rising and almost all segments in food & Beverage sector are experiencing an exponential growth rate along with a continuous change in consumer preferences. Rising demand for dairy snacks in emerging countries coupled with the launch of new snacks variants has resulted in an increased demand for the global dairy snacks during the forecast period. Dairy Snacks, such as flavored milk drink helps in elevating the mood of the consumers and increases their energy levels. Increasing demands of ready to go food are trending in the market. Flavored milk, a type of Dairy Snack, aids in gaining of body fats thus leading to the improved body mass ratio. Dairy Snacks help in improving physical performance of the consumers and can help in fighting depression. Taste, ingredients, convenience, and price represent the most influential factors that determine the demand for Dairy Snacks.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Rising popularity of protein-enriched foods and beverages has led to increasing awareness among the consumers to become more conscious towards health benefits related to a dairy-rich diet. Rising population, urbanization and increasing demand for dairy products in food consumption are expected to increase the overall demand for diary snack. Increasing innovations in the industry help to drive down the cost of production and incorporate additional benefits to the products. This also acts as an important driver for the dairy snack market. However, increasing lactose intolerance among the consumers and a shift to non-dairy products are restraining the growth of this market. The rise in popularity of vegan trends is another restraint for this market. Regarding opportunities, products with longer shelf-life and innovative products with different ingredients still prevail in the market.

The global Dairy Snack market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy Snack volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy Snack market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

Danone

Dairy Farmers

Kraft Foods

Unilever

Amul

Breyers

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Groupe Lactalis

Megmilk Snow Brand

Meiji Dairies

Parmalat

Organic Valley

Arla Foods

Blue Bell Creameries

Friesland Campina

Sancor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Buttermilk

Ice Cream

Lactose-Free Milk

Others

Segment by Application

HoReCa

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

