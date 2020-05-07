Global Cytology Brushes Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR around 8.0% during 2018-2027

Cytology brushes are primarily used to diagnose the various chronic diseases by examination of cells. The global cytology brushes market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product, it is sub-segmented into plastic cytology brushes and metal cytology brushes. Metal cytology brushes have more cytological yield and also have enhanced thickness which is used to examine the tissue precisely. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into oral, respiratory tract, gynecological, gastro intestinal, urinary tract and oncology. Oral is anticipated to be a major sub-segment of the application segment on the account of increasing oral diseases including oral cancer coupled with high popularity of using the oral cytology technique for diagnosis of various diseases. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals. Hospitals are the leading sub-segment of the end-user segment. The hospitals are well equipped with the enhanced equipment and technologies and it also have panel experienced consultants. However, diagnostic centers are predicted to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The global cytology brushes market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 8.0% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The rising number of the patients suffering from chronic diseases coupled with the increasing demand for the effective technology for the treatment of chronic diseases is anticipated to increase the market growth of the global cytology brushes market throughout the forecast period.

By region, global Cytology Brushes Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global cytology brushes market. This is attributed to the fact of the increasing technological advancement especially in U.S coupled with rising diagnostic centers and clinics. Growing population inclination towards clinics and diagnostic center as it is a cost-effective method and relatively easy method of diagnosing diseases. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region of global cytology brushes market. The increasing expenditure of the healthcare services by the government especially in China and India is anticipated to boost the global cytology brushes market during the forecast period.

Increasing cases of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the global cytology brushes market

The high consumption of unhealthy food items is leading to increase in the chronic diseases. The increasing pollution level in the environment is another cause which may harm the respiratory system. Moreover, increasing cases of cancer across the globe is a major health concern for the population. Thus, the use of cytology brushes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing government spending for healthcare services is anticipated to increase the demand for the cytology brushes market

The government has increased the spending towards the healthcare services. The government is providing cost effective diagnosis method by reducing the cost associated with the cytology diagnosis. The government is focused towards increasing the healthcare professional by providing them expert guidance regarding various diseases.

