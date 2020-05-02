Global CT Scanners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CT Scanners market.

Computed axial tomography (CAT), popularly known as computed tomography (CT), has diversified applications in the healthcare industry. CT uses computer-processed X-ray images taken from different angles, and combines them to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of the scanned object.

This device allows medical practitioners to get an internal view of an object without dissecting it. Constant developments in technology and supportive government policies for healthcare funding are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases, need for early diagnosis, and high clinical utility of CT are expected to drive the market. Factors such as high installation cost of CT systems and side effects due to radiation exposure hinder the market growth.

This report focuses on CT Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CT Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Hitachi Medical

NeuroLogica Corporation (Samsung)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By technology

High-end Slice CT Scanner

Mid-end Slice CT Scanner

Low-end Slice CT Scanner

By pathology

Oncology

Cardiology

Vascular

Neurology

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

