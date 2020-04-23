Global Crustaceans Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crustaceans market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Crustaceans Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Crustaceans market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Crustaceans market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Crustaceans market.”

Crustaceans are a group of invertebrate aquatic fauna consisting of many species. Crabs, lobsters, crustaceans, krill, crayfish, prawns and wood lice are the best known crustaceans. Nearly half of the worldËœs total production of crustaceans are produced in China alone. They are majorly consumed as food throughout the world. Crustaceans find wide ranging applications across industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Due to numerous health benefits, crustaceans are finding increasing adoption in the food industry in the form of fresh food, frozen food and even snacks. In the cosmetic industry, crustaceans hold high value. They contain natural compounds that are beneficial for skin tissues.

According to the analysis done by Persistence Market Research, the global crustaceans market is experiencing steady rise since past years.This growth can be attributed towards increasing demand for fresh and frozen sea food, rising per capita income coupled with higher consumption of fish and sea food products and increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of crustaceans.

The global Crustaceans market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Crustaceans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crustaceans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Charoen Pokphand Food

High Liner Foods

Royal Greenland

The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family

Ocean America Food

Rich Products

Trident Seafoods

International Fish Farming Holding Company(PSC)

DNI

Surapon Foods Public

Siam

Sirena

Morubel

Blue Star Seafood

Maruha Nichiro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lobster

Shrimp

Crab

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

